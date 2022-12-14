Apple rolls outs iOS 16.2 with 5G update in India

The long wait for the 5G support on iPhone 12, 13 & 14 series owners in India finally ends today, as Apple has begun rolling out the much-awaited iOS 16.2 update to all eligible iPhones.

Depending on the model, the new firmware's size varies depending on the iPhone model. Our iPhone 14 Pro Max received a 1.28GB iOS 16.2 update and besides the 5G support, it comes with a boatload of new features including Freeform, Apple Music Sing, advanced storage security, an extension of Emergency SOS via Satellite more regions, Lock Screen wallpaper improvements, optimisation of crash detection feature, enhanced Game Center and also security updates.

With the 5G update, iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series will able to support 5G beta services offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio in all metros and major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more across India.

The new iOS 16.2 also brings the Freeform app, and with this, users can host collaborative work with colleagues. Users can conduct group video conferences via FaceTime and project meetings with a presentation-sharing feature on a canvas-like screen.

And, all the invites can brainstorm with fellow colleagues, share a link, and start working together instantly. Also, the previously used app will be visible right behind the one users are currently working on. This way, the users don’t lose track of their work.

The Freeform app offers numerous brush styles and colour options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. iPhone and iPad users can draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger, and with support for Apple Pencil, Freeform makes it easier to scribble ideas on the iPad while on the go.



Apple Freeform app on iPad. Credit: Apple



Besides education and office-related work, users can make good use of Freeform to do fun activities for themselves such as Vision boards and creative projects with friends and family members for scrapbooking, home renovation ideas, wedding planning, and other activities.

Here is the official change log of the new iOS 16.2:

Freeform

--Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

--A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies and more

--Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

--A new way to sing along with millions of your favourite songs on Apple Music

--Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

--Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Emergency SOS via Satellite

--Support for users to connect with emergency services when mobile data and Wi-Fi coverage are not available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. It is extended to select regions-- France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Previously, it was limited to the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

Lock Screen

--New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

--Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data

--Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your list of medication

Game Center

--SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

--Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games straight from your Home Screen

Home

--Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

--Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person or text

--Reload and Show IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

--Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

--AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

--Crash Detection optimisations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

--Fixes an issue that causes some notes to not sync with iCloud after updates are made

Besides iOS 16.2, Apple rolled out iPadOS 16.2 with similar features including Freeform and more.

Here's how to install iOS 16.2/iPadOS 16.2 on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

