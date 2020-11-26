Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2020: Top deals on iPhones and more

Black Friday or Cyber Monday are synonyms with Thanksgiving festive season sales in the US, but over recent years, e-commerce firms have expanded their promotional activity to wider geography around the world. Here in India, Walmart-owned Flipkart is hosting one such Black Friday sale starting Thursday (November 26) till Sunday (November 30).

Flipkart is offering lucrative deals on popular smartphones during the Black Friday Sale. To help you make an informed decision, we have picked feature-rich phones worth investing your money in.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro boasts one of the fastest chipset A13 Bionic and the best triple camera in its segment. If you have been long wanted to get into the iOS platform, this is the best phone to start your new journey into the high-walled Apple ecosystem.

Flipkart is offering it for Rs 79,999 against the launch price of 1,06,600. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 14,300 extra discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus can be grabbed for Rs 49,999 against the launch price of 83,000. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also exchange offer up to 14,300 extra discount.

It is a well-balanced version of the S20 line-up in 2020. It has a great camera, a long battery, and is powered by flagship 7nm class Exynos 990 chipset (with 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 x 2 cores + 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 x 2 cores + 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 x 4 cores) backed by Mali-G77 graphics engine.

Asus ROG Phone 3

It flaunts a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and boasts Qualcomm's 7nm class Snapdragon 865+ SoC (System-on-Chip) with Kryo 585 CPU Prime cores and can reach a clock speed up to 3.1GHz, 10-percent more than the predecessor, and is backed by Adreno 650 GPU with 10-percent faster graphics processing power.

Also, it comes with GameCool 3 cooling system with a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is the most value-for-money Android flagship phone in the market.

Flipkart is offering Asus ROG Phone 3 for Rs 46,999 against Rs 55,999. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also exchange offer up to 14,300 extra discount.

Apple iPhone XR

Though this is a two-year-old model, Apple A12 Bionic-based iPhone XR continues to be the one most powerful in the market compared to the premium Android mobile. Also, it will get iOS software support for two if not more years, making it a really good choice to buy. Another notable aspect is that it has FaceID biometric security system, which still continues to be the gold standard in the industry. Also, in the upcoming iOS 14 series update in early 2021, Apple is bringing anti-tracking features that blocks all apps including Facebook from tracking what the user browse and based on that deliver targeted ads. Even the camera is also good.

Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone XR for Rs 38,999 against Rs 47,900. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 14,300 extra discount.

Google Pixel 4a

Like the previous Pixel 3a, the successor too, comes with exceptional photography hardware. What's amazing about the Pixel 4a is that despite having just one camera lens, Google has leveraged its top-notch Artificial Intelligence and machine learning tech in the photography application to deliver high-quality images compared to rivals, which come with three and sometimes four cameras on the back.

Google Pixel 4a is available for Rs 31,999. Customers with SBI credit card can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 14,300 extra discount.

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE is a photography centric-phone. It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens) backed by an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens), a 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens) and LED flash.

On the front, it features a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and supports Super Night mode, Aura Screen light, and Multi-style Portrait features.

Other features include 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, glossy shell cover, Android 10-based FunTouchOS powered by 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 610 graphics engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box. Within 30 minutes, the phone can power up from zero to 60%.

Flipkart is offering Vivo V20 SE for Rs 20,990 against Rs 24,990. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 15,900 extra discount.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The Galaxy A70s comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) super AMOLED screen, primary triple camera module-- 64MP (F1.8)+ 5MP(fixed focus)+ 8MP (ultra wide with fixed focus), a 32MP (F2.0) with fixed focus, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging.

Flipkart is offering Galaxy A70s for Rs 17,999 against Rs 31,000. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 14,300 extra discount.

Poco M2 Pro

It boasts quad-camera module (48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP) with 16MP front shooter. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and 5,000mAh battery.

Flipkart is offering Poco M2 Pro for Rs 12,999 against Rs 16,900. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer of up to 12,400 extra discount.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

It is one of the most feature-rich phones under Rs 12,000. Flipkart is offering Xiaomi Redmi 9i for Rs 8,999 against Rs 10,999. Additionally, SBI credit card users can claim 5% off and there is also an exchange offer up to Rs 7,800 extra discount.

