Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

It comes in two sizes-- 13.5-inch (2256x1504p) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664p). They sport a PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a pixel density of 201 ppi (pixels per inch), 3:2 aspect ratio. It features aluminium casing and metallic power and volume buttons on the keyboard. It has Alcantara material palm rest.

The company offers two configuration options-- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris X Graphics. It can be paired with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable solid-state drive).

Furthermore, Microsoft will offer AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Edition (with Ryzen 5 4680U/ 7 4980U Mobile Processor) with Radeon Graphics (6 cores).



The new Surface Laptop 4 series. Credit: Microsoft



Based on the type of processor, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (with 47.4WH cell) promises to offer battery life anywhere between 17 hours and 19 hours.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with USB-C (1), USB-A (1), 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It also boasts dual far-field studio mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Surface Connect port (1), TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in option, and 720p (f/2.0) HD front-facing camera.

Also, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with Windows 10 Home(20H2) out-of-the-box and 30-day Microsoft 365 Family trial offer.

Depending on the type of screen size, configuration ( RAM + Storage + Intel/AMD chipset), the new Surface Laptop 4 price ranges between Rs 1,02,999 and Rs 1,77,499.

BenQ GS2 wireless portable LED projector

It comes with support for WiFi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader. The new GS2 projector can instantly cast and play up to full HD visual content. GS2 also doubles as a powerful Bluetooth speaker and comes with the Aptoide TV app store, which enables users to install OTT apps to more content.



The new GS2 Projector. Credit: BenQ



The projector boasts 20,000 hour maintenance-free Solid state LED light source. Also, it comes with the splash-proof IPX2 certification, drop-proof, and works with several wireless or wired source devices. It is available on Amazon for Rs 59,990.

Netgear Orbi RBK852 (AX6000)

It is a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. It comes with includes a Wi-Fi router and one satellite covering larger homes up to 350sq meters.

It boats powerful AX Mesh WiFi System helps the router to keep all the device connections strong in every room of the house. Users can simply enjoy high-speed internet to stream 4K/8K UHD videos and play online gaming with multiple screens simultaneously without interruption.



Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi home mesh network. Credit: Netgear



The router comes with the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology. It promises 4X increased capacity compared to a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) system. Also, it offers seamless and consistent Mesh WiFi Coverage with dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul which allows up to four data streams on each band.

It comes with eight high-performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliﬁers. It comes packed with a powerful Quad-Core 2.2 GHz processor backed by 512MB NAND Flash and 1GB RAM. It comes with a one 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four LAN Gigabit Ethernet ports

The new Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) comes with an innovative Tri-band WiFi that enables the device to maximize the internet speeds on every device. Multi-Gigabit Internet Speeds Ready - 2.5Gbps Ethernet port support multi-gigabit Internet speeds, available from service providers. Or owners can use port aggregation to combine two Gigabit Ethernet (LAN and WAN) ports for multi-Gigabit speeds.

It also supports Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and support voice commands to control your home WiFi network. User can easily set up the WiFi management with the Orbi app and create a guest network, by viewing connected devices, and perform speed tests. It costs Rs 61,999.

Sony's two new microphones

Sony earlier in the week launched the ECM-W2BT Multi-Interface Shoe compatible wireless microphone and ECM-LV1 compact stereo lavalier microphone.

The new ECM-W2BT wireless microphone, especially when paired with the ECM-LV1 stereo lavalier microphone high-quality audio recording with lower noise and stable connection.



[From left] ECM-W2BT Multi-Interface Shoe compatible wireless microphone and ECM-LV1 compact stereo lavalier microphone. Credit: Sony India



They come with a Bluetooth range of up to 200 metres (600 feet) with high-quality audio recording and support multiple modes(Mic, Receiver & Mix Mode) to record sound based on the desired preference. Also, it promises to deliver long battery life of up to 9 hours with a single charge. The ECM-W2BT microphone costs Rs 16,990 and the ECM-LV1 costs Rs 2,090.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro

It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, features triple slots -- SIM-1 (nano) + SIM-2 nano + microSD card, a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU, 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based HiOS 7.5, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery.



Tecno Spark 7 Pro. Credit: Tecno



It also features a dual-camera module-- 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP depth sensor with AI lens, quad-LED flash on the back. It also houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front snapper with dual-LED flash. Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,000, respectively. It comes in three colours--Alps Blue, Magnet Black and Spruce Green.

Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch series

It sports a 1.3-inch colour display and comes with a rotating UI interface, wherein one can toggle between modes, folders, and apps with utmost ease. It also supports multiple watch faces and sports modes.

It comes equipped with an SPO2 monitor (blood oxygen levels), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Tracker. It also features a Meditative Breathing feature that would guide the users to indulge in breathing exercises to help in relieving mental stress.



Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch series. Credit: Fire-Boltt



The smartwatch promises to offer at least 8 days under normal usage with a full charge. It comes with a full power standby that retains power for close to 20 days. It costs Rs 3,499.

iTel A23 Pro

It comes with a 5.0-inch display with 480x854p resolution, 1.4Ghz SC9832E quad-core processor chipset backed by 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (+32GB expandable), Android 10 Go edition OS, 2MP rear camera with LED flash, VGA front camera with soft flash support, smart face unlock feature and a 2,400mAh battery.



iTel A23 Pro. Credit: iTel



It costs Rs 3,899, but consumers with a Jio subscription are entitled to lucrative benefits. It includes Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 & above. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (FE) comes with a big 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT LCD screen with 2560×1600p resolution and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G modem backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based One UI OS, and a massive 10, 090mAh battery with support for up to 45W charger.

It also boasts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper with full HD video recording capability. It comes in four colours-- Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink. It will be available in June and comes in two configurations-- 64GB and 128GB-- for £589 (roughly Rs 60,806) and £629 (around Rs 64,936), respectively.



The new Galaxy S7 FE. Credit: Samsung



The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a 1340×800p resolution. Inside, it features MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) octa-core (4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz) chipset with IMG GE8320 650 GPU, Android 11-based One UI OS, 3GB /4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 5,100mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W adaptive charger out-of-the-box.

It also features an 8MP snapper with an autofocus feature on the back and a 2MP camera for video chatting and selfies. They support full HD (1920×1080) at 30 fps (frames per second).

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite in two colours-- Gray and Silver. It will be available in June with prices starting at £169 (approx. Rs 17,447).

OnePlus TV Y Android TV series

It comes in three sizes-- TV 43Y1 (43-inch with 1920 x 1080p), TV 40Y1 (40-inch with 1920 x 1080p) and TV 32Y1 (32-inch with 1366 x 768p).

Except for the screen sizes, most of the features are said to be the same on all models. They support DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, anti-aliaising, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping.



OnePlus TV Y series. Credit: OnePlus



They run Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box and are powered by a Gamma picture enhancing engine, and houses a two-speaker ( type: 2.0 CH) configuration with 20W output and are tuned by Dolby Audio system. The prices start at Rs 21,999.

