Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Air Dresser, Nokia AC and more

Top technology companies such as Xiaomi, Huami, Nokia, HP, Panasonic, Huami, Ambrane, Daiwa, and Syska among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, 4K smart TVs, camera and accessories including lights, smartwatches, earphones, monitors, and more this week (December 20-26).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Air Dresser

Samsung's new Air Dresser promises to offer an efficient method of refreshing, revitalizing, deodorizing, and relaxing light wrinkles on clothes. And, it can sanitise them as well.

In the first stage, JetSteam sanitizes clothes by infusing heat deep into the fabric, eliminating 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, 100% of house mites, 99% of odour-causing gases, and 99% of other harmful substances.

Later in the second phase, the Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration, quiet enough for anywhere inside the home, including the bedroom.



Caption



In the third stage phase, Heatpump Drying dries the clothes at low temperatures to reduce the risk of damage and shrinkage.

Finally, in the fourth stage, Deodorizing Filter captures and reduces odour particles caused by sweat, tobacco, and food on the clothes and prevents them from building up inside the unit to create lingering unpleasant smells.

"AirDresser’s Fur Care Cycle makes it possible for consumers to even groom delicate furs. Excess moisture can cause organic fibers to swell and lose their shape, while also encouraging the growth of mold. The Fur Care Cycle dehumidifies 90% of the moisture trapped in the fur, which increases its volume by 78% and helps maintain its original condition, thus extending its lifespan," the company said.

Consumers can see information about the process and also know when to schedule service for AirDresser through the Samsung SmartThings mobile app.

"With the AI-powered capabilities that SmartThings provides, you can enjoy better clothing care and easier maintenance. Home Care Wizard remotely identifies problems and provides a troubleshooting service, while My Closet stores details of your clothes and suggests the best courses for them, " the company added.



The new AirDresser launched in India. Credit: Samsung



After all the stages and once the clothes are taken out, AirDresser can self-clean by dehumidification, sanitisation and deodorise the interiors. It even notifies users whenever the unit needs cleaning every 40 cycles.

The new AirDresser costs Rs 1,10,000 and is available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and on e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart.

Nokia Air Conditioner

Its been barely a week since Finnish major Nokia in collaboration with Flipkart introduced the Nokia PureBook laptop in India. Now, the companies have forayed in new consumer electronics product business with the launch of Air Conditioner.

The Nokia air conditioners include many unique features including Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, Intelligent motion sensors, and wi-fi connected ifeel technology-based Smart climate control feature.



Nokia AC. Credit: Flipkart



It also boasts Turbo Cross Flow Fan, 4-way swing, dual rotary compressor, brushless DC motors, low vibration motors promising noiseless operation, hidden display, and triple Inverter technology.

It also has Anti-corrosive 100% copper internals, self-cleaning Bluefin technology in addition to Smart filter clean reminder, Multiple Scheduler, Customized User profiles, Smart Diagnosis and users can control the AC with the mobile phone.

The new Nokia AC costs Rs 30,999 and will go on sale next week on December 29 exclusively on Flipkart.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7

The new HP ProBook 635 Aero laptop features 13.3-inch (1920x1080p) is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy. And it has 86.2% screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, it comes with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. "With up to 8 cores, these powerful processors are designed to offer fast and responsive performance, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to boost the capabilities of an ultrathin notebook. Business users can customize the processors with optional AMD PRO Technologies while extending their investments by upgrading storage up to 1TB and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual-channel memory," the company said.



HP ProBook 635 Aero G7. Credit: HP.



Also, it promises up to 18 hours of battery life when configured with the lighter 42Wh battery, and up to 23 hours with the 53Wh battery. It can charge up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Cat 9 4GLTE, USB-C 3.1 Gen2 x 1 , USB 3.1 Gen1 (2 and one charging), HDMI 2.0 x 1, Headphone and Nano Security Lock Slot so that mobile professionals have what they need to hook up and connect. It also HP QuickDrop feature to wirelessly transfer documents, photos and videos, websites, addresses, and more between devices, eliminating the need to send emails just to move information between devices.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 price starts at Rs 74,999.

Ambrane earphones

Ambrane launched two new earphone models-- a wired EP2000 series and an Elite Neckband.

Ambrane Elite Neckband earphones feature dynamic sound drivers. It can capture the most subtle audio waves. It promises to offer powerful bass and crisp treble, perfect for different music styles and frequencies. They ensure crystal clear wireless transmission in true HD sound. The neckband comes with IPX4 sweat resistance and connects seamlessly to any Android or IOS device via Bluetooth V5.0.

Elite comes enabled with one-touch Voice assistance, that works with Siri and Google with a click of a button. When not in use, the magnetic clasps keep the earphones together to give tangle-free wear around the collar.



Ambrane's new earphones. Credit: Ambrane



With the 135mAh battery, it offers up to 6 hours. The headset has a three-button in-line remote control and a microphone. The remote control gives you the liberty to manage calls and music hands-free, without having to access the smartphone. It also allows users to control music and activate the voice assistant from the remote control. Lightweight and tangle-free, the neckband earphones provide a dynamic audio experience up to 10m distance. It costs Rs 1,299.

The new EP2000 earphones promise good sound quality and come with an in-built mic for a clear calling experience. It features extra soft ear tips for long hours of comfortable use. The product priced at Rs. 499.

Syska AGLOW lights

The new Syska AGLOW adjustable rimless Ultra-slim LED panel is easy to install and is the perfect lighting solution for indoor applications. It can be used in homes, malls, stores, showrooms as well as office spaces.



Syska AGLOW lights. Credit: Syska



The adjustable rimless LED panel light not only provides the brightest illumination but is also extremely easy to fit in any indoor area. Syska AGLOW panel lights are available in 12W, 18W, and 24W and comes in two shapes, round and square. The product can be purchased from the leading retail stores and is priced from Rs 650 to Rs 1,299 depending upon the wattage. The product has a manufacturer warranty of two years.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Mop

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is one of the most feature-rich smart house cleaners in the market. Previously, it was available in limited stocks and now, the company has started open sale in India.

It is equipped with a smart Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system and 12 different multi-directional sensors that provide efficient cleaning of every nook and corner of your home. Featuring 2-in-1 sweeping & mopping functionalities, smart app control, and quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a thoughtfully designed product created for Indian homes.



Mi Robot Mop. Credit: Xiaomi



The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will be available for purchase on Mi.com starting at Rs 24,999. As part of the launch offer, every customer purchasing the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will get a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Panasonic Lumix G100

LUMIX G100 comes integrated with OZO Audio by Nokia for high-quality spatial audio recording, a first for Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras globally. Powered with three microphones, the camera, tracks the voice of the subject and recognizes the best setting to record it, setting a new standard in innovative audio solutions for user-generated content.

The company claims that the new LUMIX G100 packs an assortment of attributes that’s just right for vlogging, into a remarkably compact and lightweight body.



Lumix G100X camera with the grip. Credit: Panasonic



It comes equipped with a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter and 4K technology. This promises to supreme quality and higher resolution images/videos in comparison to smartphones. Enabled with the ‘LUMIX Sync App’, the camera, features an option to instantly upload and share pictures on social media via a smartphone or tablet. The feature-packed LUMIX G100 dramatically enhances video quality and experience with easy operation, delivering high quality content for vloggers and video creators.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 costs Rs 58,990 without the grip. Consumers have to shell out Rs 67,990 with grip. However, both the kits of LUMIX G100 come with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens and are available at Amazon.

Daiwa full HD smart TV D43QFS

The new Daiwa smart TV in 43-inch full HD (1920x1020p) screen with Quantum Luminit Technology, 1.07 billion color gamut that are fine tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. The TV also comes with pre-set picture modes – Cricket and Cinema for a customized user experience. It also houses 20W Stereo Box speakers and surround sound enabled technology.



Daiwa smart TV. Credit: Daiwa



Daiwa smart TV features Alexa-built-in and is powered by A53 Quad core processor backed by 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It Smart TV comes with its own user-friendly Android 8.0 OS-based UI – ‘The Big Wall’. Users can browse and access over 2500000+ hours of content with Cloud TV certified Apps – Disney+Hotstar, Eros now, Voot and more, and supported Apps – Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube. The smart remote powered with Alexa voice search, provides dedicated buttons for apps – Disney+Hotstar and Sony LIV and also has a mouse button for easy control.

The new smart TV has numerous connectivity options, which includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth and E-Share that helps assist Screen mirroring and use Smartphone as an air Mouse for controls. It costs Rs 24,490.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Huami, earlier in the week unveiled the new smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 mini. It sports a 1.55-inch Always-on AMOLED Display with high 301 ppi resolution and a smoothly curved borderless 2.5D glass cover. The GTS 2 min come with sleek design having just 8.95mm thickness and weighs just 19.5g. But, it is made from light but tough aluminum alloy and comes with water-resistant to 5ATM rating.

The company is offering than 50 specially designed watch faces to suit the mood or look. Users can also make the smartwatch a true reflection of your personal style by uploading a photo and customizing the display with the editable modular dial.



Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Credit: Huami



It features BioTracker 2 for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, advanced OxygenBeats for blood-oxygen SPO2 levels, PAI health assessment system, Sleep Quality monitoring, Menstrual Cycle tracking and Stress monitoring.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with 70 built-in sports modes and can track several activities including running, cycling, swimming and the most popular indoor and outdoor sports. "While you work out, the GTS 2 mini can provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions and heart rate zones[9], and will generate a sports data report in the Zepp App after you complete your workout so you track your progress," the company said.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers up to 14-days of battery life for typical use too. If you’re a heavy it can last for up to seven days but when the you opt for power-saving mode it can go up to 21 days. It supports mobiles with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It costs Rs 6,999 and comes in Midnight Black and Flamingo Pink colours.

BenQ Monitors

BenQ launched two new monitors--32-inch EW3280U and 27-inch EW2780Q.



The new BenQ monitors launched in India. Credit: BenQ



The new BenQ 32-inch EW3280U monitor features 32-inch 4K UHD IPS panel, HDRi and VESA DisplayHDR 400 Optimized Images for Immersive Display, built in speakers by treVolo (Stereo speaker 2W x 2 + Woofer 5W x 1), 95% DCI-P3 Color Gamut with HDR, 5ms GtG response time, 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, USB-C One-Cable Connectivity and comes with Eye-Care features – Brightness Intelligence Plus, TUV-certified flicker-free, low blue light, and ePaper mode. It costs Rs 69,990.

The new BenQ EW2780Q features 27-inch 2K UHD IPS panel, HDRi Optimized Images for Immersive Display, built in speakers by treVolo (Stereo speaker 5W x 2), 99% sRGB Color Gamut with HDR, 5ms GtG response time, 60Hz refresh rate and Eye-Care features – Brightness Intelligence Plus, TUV-certified flicker-free, low blue light, and ePaper mode. It costs Rs 29,999.

Mivi Bluetooth speaker

Mivi launched the new Bluetooth Speaker ROAM 2. The product is designed, developed and even boxed in India.



Mivi Bluetooth speaker. Credit: Mivi



The new Roam2 houses a 5-watt speaker and has 24 hours of play time at mid volume, Aircraft grade aluminium grill, Bluetooth 5.0 and many more exciting features. The biggest advantage for Roam 2 is its sound. It has a HD Stereo Sound and powerful bass that has been fine tuned for the Indian audience’s preference of hearing music. Roam 2 is available in 4 metallic colors and is completely dust and waterproof. It costs Rs 1,199.

Earlier in the week, Realme also launched new line of smart watch and earphones in India. They come with new vibrant colours and design, most importantly offer really good value-added features for their price.

