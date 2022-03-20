Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Freestyle portable projector, Xiaomi Air Compressor 1S and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Pebble and Netgear, among others launched a new line of smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, projectors and more this week (March 14-20).

Samsung's The Freestyle portable projector

The Freestyle made its global debut early this year at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas. Now, the company is finally bringing the portable projector to India later this month.

It will open a pre-order window on Samsung’s official online store between March 18-28, 2022 for Rs 2,000. Those who pre-order the device will be eligible to get Rs 4,000 discount during the final purchase.

The Freestyle comes in 180-degree design that offers users the flexibility to install it easily on slanted walls, kitchen tables, or even set it up on outdoor surfaces and floors. Users then just point, play, and enjoy a big-screen experience. It weighs just 0.8 kg, compact enough to carry in one hand.



The Freestyle portable projector. Credit: Samsung India



The Freestyle comes with a 360-degree sound system and promises to deliver an immersive audio-visual experience. Also, it supports smart TV features that are available in Samsung smart TVs along with built-in certified OTT applications. Smart connectivity can be enjoyed with mirroring and casting features that are compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

In addition, The Freestyle enables to set the ambiance with the ambient mode and prism effect using lens cap. It allows customers to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience.

Xiaomi Electric Air Compressor 1S

The new Xiaomi Air Compressor 1S features increased inflation performance of up to 45.5 per cent over the predecessor.

Also, its Auto Pressure Check feature helps in detecting the pressure in the tyre/ball when connected, and the 5 inflating modes-Free mode, Bicycle mode, Motorcycle mode, Car mode, and Ball mode ensure no case of over-inflating. It also comes with an SOS flashing feature for nighttime emergencies and Nylon low-temperature nozzle with an embedded copper ring for safer use.

Its Dot-matrix digital display indicates clear pressure values and better visibility in the dark with no discrepancy as compared to the display on the previous Air Compressor. The Air pressure sensors have also been upgraded from analog to digital chip for enhanced accuracy as compared to the old Air compressor.



Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S. Credit: Xiaomi



The lithium batteries in the Air Compressor operate without an external source and the upgraded charging mechanism with a Type-C port helps charge the device faster than the USB charging interface on the previous iteration. It can also be charged with a power bank, car charger or adapter.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is capable of inflating any tyre within 0-150 psi range which is ideal for your car, motorbike, bicycle and even your sports equipment like Football/Basketball etc. It takes just 11 and 3 minutes to fully inflate a small car or a motorcycle tyre, respectively. It costs Rs 2,799.

Pebble Thunder speaker

It comes with a 50W TWS connectivity and allows users to connect two speakers for a massive 100W high-fidelity stereo sound output. The speaker offers multiple playing options, including Bluetooth v5.0, Aux SD card as well as USB support.



Pebble Thunder speaker. Credit: Pebble



It features dual bass radiators and big 76mm dual drivers to deliver a balanced bass with clear sound output. The speaker also sports multi-color sense lights to keep the party vibe intact and the big battery makes sure it lasts at least 5hours of heavy usage.

It will be available in colours-- Black and Grey-- for Rs 4,999.

Lava Probuds 21 TWS

The TWS is the first in its segment to offer up to 9 hours of playback time in a single charge with the biggest ever 60mAh buds battery capacity. Additionally, the sleek storage case of the earphones comes with 500mAh battery that can charge the device up to 5 times, providing an overall playback time of more than 45 hours.

Also, the Probuds 21 can offer 200 minutes of playtime in just 20 minutes charge. The buds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wake and Pair technology which offers seamless instant connectivity.



Lava Probuds 2. Credit: Lava



It boasts 12mm dynamic drivers that deliver high-definition sound with thumping bass. Also, it comes equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy maneuvering. The users can also receive or reject calls by simply tapping the buds a few times. The compact buds are IPX4 rated for water & sweat resistance and come with one year warranty. The new Lava Probuds 21 TWS are priced at Rs 1499.

Signify Philips Motion Sensing LED Batten

Philips Motion Sensing LED Batten comes with an inbuilt motion sensor; it can automatically turn on upon detecting motion within a 6-meter radius. For enhanced safety, it first dims to Eco-mode after 2 minutes of inactivity and then switches off completely after another 3 minutes of inactivity. With its automatic switch-on function, it offers a convenient lighting solution for lesser accessed areas of a house like balconies, staircases, washrooms, and parking areas.

Also, the LED batten features an ambient light sensor that helps the batten automatically adjust light output as per ambient light conditions. These two features help save power, as the light turns on only when the user needs it.



Signify Philips Motion Sensing LED Batten. Credit: Signify



Philips Motion Sensing LED batten is available in a 20W, 2000 Lumens pack across all small and large electrical stores and e-commerce platforms in India with a price starting at Rs 1,099.

Ambrane FitShot Curl series smartwatches

The company is offering FitShot Curl in two versions-- regular FitShot Curl and FitShot Curl Edge.

The regular FitShort Curl features a circular case with silicone straps. It comes equipped with a 1.28-inch LucidDisplay IPS LCD screen with 240x240p and a 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass.

Additionally, FitShot Edge sports a square dial featuring 1.69-inch full LucidDisplay with touch support and comes with 75+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to match any mood or style. The new smartwatch offers a peak brightness of 500 nits to make it easy to read and see even in direct sunlight.

The FitShot Curl has a battery life of 15 days and Edge has a battery life of 7 days on a single charge.



Ambrane FitShot Edge(left) and FitShot Curl (right) series smartwatches. Credit: Ambrane



The FitShot Curl offers 10 sports mode while Edge offers 12 sports mode. Furthermore, both smartwatches offer a variety of health functions such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, and others.

They also support Wellness mode keep an eye on things daily with functions like Daily Activity Tracker, stress, record, and sedentary reminders, and more. The all-in-one smartwatches have an IP68 waterproof rating, so they may be used for both fitness and health purposes.

Both the FitShot Curl and Edge provide wrist alerts for incoming calls and text messages.

FitShot Curl is available in three colours-- blush pink, charcoal black, mist grey-- for 2,299. On the other hand, the FitShot Edge will come in three colours-- pearl pink, raven black and steel blue-- for Rs. 2799.

BenQ X3000i projector

With four LED light sources, it can beam high quality 4K UHD resolution videos, and supports 3000 ANSI Lumens brightness, up to 240Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, high contrast ratio of 5,000,000: 1 along with Dynamic Black technology, which ensures the colours are intelligently adjusted for a better visual experience. Also, the HDR technology (HDR 10/ HLG support) further enhances the dynamic range and brings in more realism and depth in the images, promising to deliver immersive gaming (with RPG, FPS, and SPG modes) and a stadium-like experience.



BenQ X3000i projector series. Credit: BenQ



The new X3000i also features built-in Android TV for accessing 5000+ apps, movies, TV shows, etc. along with mirror casting and voice assistant support.

The LED light source in X3000i ensures 30,000 hours of long-lasting operation. It costs Rs 4,00,000.

Netgear Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK753)

As the name suggests, the new Wi-Fi router boasts Tri-band mesh technology. While the two usual bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) are used for your daily devices, the third band is used by the satellites for seamless connectivity and to deliver maximum speeds throughout your entire home, says the company.

The RBK753 is a 3-part router-satellite combo with each unit featuring six antennas with high-powered amplifiers, creating Implicit and Explicit Beamforming for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and MU-MIMO that’s capable of simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices.

Under-the-hood, it houses a powerful 1.4Ghz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM. It features four Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 x WAN + 3 x LAN) and two on each satellite allowing for high-speed physical connectivity from your ISP or to your devices. When all three RBK753 units combine and work together, it promises to offer blazing speeds of up to 4.2Gbps in every corner of the house or office up to 7,500 sqft.



Netgear Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK753). Credit: Netgear



It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and users can simply ask Orbi with the voice for features such as turning on guest networks, speaking out guest SSID passwords, and a lot more.

As far as security is concerned, the Orbi RBK753 can protect the network and its connected device family with antivirus and data theft protection NETGEAR Armor. Owners can also set up the entire mesh network and control every feature using the Orbi App. Users can run diagnostics, check who has logged into the Wi-Fi, test the internet speeds and a lot more can be done from the smartphone even when away from home. It costs Rs 49,499.

Samsung Galaxy Go

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor with Windows 11 OS. It comes with advanced camera and audio technology, AI accelerated experiences and enterprise-grade security features that allow users to connect to devices or browse the internet securely.

The Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel with military-grade durability. With a thin and light design featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos. It also promises to deliver a long-lasting battery making it ideal for online classes for students. It costs Rs 38, 990.



The new Galaxy Book Go. Credit: Samsung India



Samsung also introduced the new line of Galaxy Book2 Pro, Book2 Pro 360, Book2 360, standard Book2, Book2 Business-- with prices starting at Rs, 1,06,990, Rs 1,15,990, Rs 99,990, Rs 65,990 and Rs 1,04,990, respectively. They were globally launched earlier last month during the Mobile World Congress (February 28-March 3) in Barcelona.

Redmi 10 series

It comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen, 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core silicon with Adreno 610 GPU, and a multi-layer Graphite sheet for heat dissipation. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, 5MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.



The new Redmi 10 series phone's price starts at Rs 10,999 in India.

