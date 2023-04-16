Gadgets Weekly: Sony WH-CH520 headphones and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Fujifilm, Mivi, and Fire-Boltt among others launched new earphones, cameras, accessories, and more this week (April 10-16).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones

It features an on-ear headphones design with an adjustable headband, padding, and soft earpads and is lightweight too, which is good for listening for several hours without any discomfort.

The new headphones boast beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology and they are smartly positioned to pick up the user's voice more clearly and accurately in a range of environments.

It comes with a newly developed wind noise reduction structure around the microphones, which reduces the background noise. The headphones also support DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music in WH-CH520 whether it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. Now listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones.



Sony WH-CH520 headphones. Credit: Sony India



The WH-CH520 allows users to customise the sound output using the equaliser in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Users can choose from a variety of settings to match sound quality with the music genre they’re listening to or even create and save their own settings.

With a full charge, it can deliver up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling. It also supports quick charging, a 3-minute charge would give up to one hour of playback. It costs Rs 4,490.

Fire-Boltt Rock

It features a classic circular design with a big 1.3-inch AMOLED display and supports peak brightness up to 550 nits and users can get more than 100 watch face options. It also has a glass cover and comes with IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating.

It supports several sensors to monitor heart rate, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), and sleep cycle. With its built-in speaker and mic, users can easily answer calls from the smartwatch or even use the dialing pad. It also supports smart notifications, personal reminders, weather updates, and many more.



Fire-Boltt Rock. Credit: Fire-Bollt



It houses a 260mAh battery and with a full charge, it can last for close to seven days under normal usage and up to 15 days in standby mode.

It is available on Flipkart and Fireboltt e-store at an introductory price of Rs 2,799.

Fujifilm FUJINON HZK25-1000mm

Nicknamed Duvo Box, the FUJINON HZK25 series lens boasts new optical technology, which can deliver world’s highest 40x zoom and the world’s longest focal length of 1000mm.

It is designed in a dual format and supports two types of large sensors, and can be mounted on cinema cameras, which are increasingly adopted by the broadcast industry.



Fujifilm FUJINON HZK25-1000mm. Credit: Fujifilm



The lens normally works with the Super 35mm sensor and even supports a sensor equivalent to a 35mm full frame by way of activating the built-in expander to expand the image circle by 1.5 times. It offers the added benefit of maintaining the same angle of view in both sensors.

The lens provides an F2.8 aperture, enabling cinematic visual expressions with shallow depth-of-field and resulting in beautiful bokeh. The use of large-diameter aspherical elements and fluorite elements controls various forms of aberration thoroughly to achieve optical performance which exceeds 4K.

The lens can be operated in the same style as a broadcast lens using zoom demand and focus demand while mounted on a cinema camera. It can also be used with a variety of existing accessories.

AMD Radeon PRO W7000

With AMD RDNA 3 architecture and Chiplet design, it offers higher performance and greater efficiency than RDNA 2 architecture.

It promises 2X more performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture, while second-generation raytracing technology delivers significantly higher performance than the previous generation.

With AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1, it supports the highest resolutions and over 68 billion colors and offers support for higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and competitive offerings. Display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configurations options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment.

The new AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the ideal balance of performance and stability. The list of certified applications can be found on the AMD website.

Mivi K7 TWS earphones

It boasts a ‘Starry Night Effect' design, which offers a shimmering effect to the case and the pods come with a metallic finish. It is sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating.

It supports Bluetooth 5.3 with a range of 10 meters (or 32.8 feet) of wireless connectivity. Compatible with a wide range of frequencies (20 Hz to 20 KHz), the K7 features 13 mm drivers which promise to deliver a strong bass effect. It also supports 50ms latency in gaming mode.



Mivi K7 TWS earphones



It comes with AI-Enabled Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system, which reduces background noise for enhanced call clarity. And with support for AAC and SBC audio codecs, K7 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The new TWS earphones can deliver a playtime of 60 hours, with each bud boasting a battery capacity of 40mAh. It supports type-C charging cable and users can charge both the buds and the capsule in just under an hour. It costs Rs 1,499.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.