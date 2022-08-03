Google drops more malware apps from Play Store

Over the years, Google has improved security screening to check on malware-laced apps entering the Android mobile ecosystem. It even forged partnerships with top cyber security firms --ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance.

And, yet bad actors are managing to sneak into Google Play Store. In the latest instance, McAfee’s Mobile Research Team has detected around a dozen malicious Android apps.

All the apps masqueraded as storage cleaner service providers and promised to improve the performance of the device and also reduce battery drain, but never performed the functions.



Adware-laced apps detected by McAfee’s Mobile Research Team



Once installed, they used to change their app icon to some Google Play tools to avoid detection.

And, instead of improving the user experience on the phone, they used to flood the phone's display with full-screen ads.

Cybercriminals are promoting their apps on Facebook and offer direct URL links to download the apps from Google Play Store. Most naive users thought the apps are popular and just installed them.



Malware apps change their app icons to avoid detection. Credit: McAfee



At least four apps each have garnered more than 10 lakh installations and others have been said to present on anywhere between one lakh and five lakh devices [full list of apps below].

The bad apps have been taken down from Google Play Store. However, people who have already downloaded them have to manually uninstall the apps to be safe from them.

Here is a full list of the apps with adware:

1) Full Clean -Clean Cache - (More than 10 lakh installations)

2) Junk Cleaner (More than 10 lakh installations)

3) Keep Clean (More than 10 lakh installations)

4) Quick Cleaner (More than 10 lakh installations)

5) Windy Clean (More than five lakh installations)

6) Fingertip Cleaner (More than five lakh installations)

7) Cool Clean (More than five lakh installations)

8) Super Clean (More than five lakh installations)

9) Strong Clean (More than five lakh installations)

10) Power Doctor (More than five lakh installations)

11) Carpet Clean (More than one lakh installations)

12) EasyCleaner (More than one lakh installations)

13) Meteor Clean (More than one lakh installations)

It is good practice to see the reviews below before installing an app on Google Play Store.

Also, it goes without saying that users must never download apps from an unknown website or a third-party app store.

And, to be on the safer side, users should install anti-virus apps on their Android phones.

