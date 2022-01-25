Google preparing to launch wide range of products in 2022 

In October 2021, Google showcased the Pixel 6, 6 Pro with the company’s first-ever Tensor silicon. Now, reports are coming that the company has a much bigger plan for 2022.

Speculations are rife, Google will showcase its widest range of products in multiple categories— from the first-ever foldable handset to the smartwatch and new generation Pixel phones along with Chromecast, smart speakers, and other IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices.

In the first half of 2022, Google is expected to launch the company’s first-ever smart wearable Pixel Watch on May 26, said Jon Prosser, who has a pretty good track record of revealing launch dates for Apple products and Google.

Another reliable tipster who goes by the Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) has also claimed that Mountain View-based company will unveil the budget Pixel 6a in May too. These reports indicate Google will most likely be I/O 2022 in the same to reveal the two new products.

Pixel Watch is said to run the latest Wear OS and given the fact that FitBit is now owned by Google, we can expect the device to come with advanced health-tracking capabilities including heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), VO2 Max (maximum amount of oxygen consumed during exercises), respiratory rate, cardio fitness, activity tracking in addition to capability to control home’s IoT gadgets.

Pixel Watch 👇 I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it. This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

On the other hand, Pixel 6A is said to feature Google’s Tensor (1st Gen) chipset, dual camera setup -12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor backed by 12MP (IMX386), 8MP selfie snapper (IMX355), AMOLED display and offer day-long battery life.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Later in the year, Google is expected to unveil the flagship Pixel 7, 7 Pro along with the company’s first-ever foldable phone. The latter is expected to be called either the Pixel Fold or the Pixel Notepad. It will run custom Android 12L/13L series developed specifically for handsets with a foldable screen.

Already, Google has officially released Android 12L preview to public testers and is working to weed out glitches before it could be formally released to existing foldable phones in the market.

If sources of 9to5Google are to be believed, Pixel Notepad is expected released in phases in international markets with prices starting around $1,399.

It will feature a Tensor chipset backed by 12GB RAM and come with dual cameras— 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor backed by 12MP (IMX386), 8MP selfie snapper (IMX355)-same as the Pixel 6a. Other details such as battery and storage capacities are yet to ascertain.

We don’t have to wait long as Google has a bad reputation for not keeping secrets safe from leaking to the media. Remember the Pixel 5 and 6 series details were already in the public domain long before the official launch.

Besides phones, Google is also expected to bring next-generation Nest Hub series of smart speakers with better sound delivery, refreshing design, and also new Chromecast with support for high-resolution content and partner OTTs.

