HTC to showcase new Vive VR glasses at CES 2023

HTC earlier this year launched VR(Virtual Reality)-focused Viverse smartphone, but did not find much traction among consumers. Now, the company is all set to bring dedicated compact VR glasses.

The company had given a sneak peek at the device in October but never revealed when it will be available in the market.

HTC's global head Shen Ye in an exclusive interview with The Verge, without revealing the name, confirmed the company will showcase the new VR glasses at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Las Vegas (January 5-8, 2023).

Go small or go home. pic.twitter.com/PUqqKn4V5E — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) October 6, 2022

It will resemble fancy goggles with a compact form factor. It will come with cameras and an advanced screen inside that can offer a visually immersive viewing experience. It can be used for gaming, entertainment, exercise, and even productive use-cases such as attending virtual office meetings, which by the way, HTC-rival Meta too, is working with Microsoft to offer such services.

It is expected to be placed between HTC's $399(around Rs 32,987) Vive Flow and $1,300 (approx. Rs 1,07,476) Vive Focus 3 headgears.

