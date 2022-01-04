OnePlus 10 Pro teased ahead of launch

The premium OnePlus 9T series was supposed to make its debut in the second half of 2021, but due to the chipset supply shortage, the company had to skip the device.

Now, the company is bringing the next-generation OnePlus 10 series next week (January 11), quite early compared to the launch pattern in the previous years. In a bid to build curiosity among consumers, CEO Pete Lau has teased upcoming premium phones.

As rumoured, OnePlus 10 Pro will definitely come with a Hasselblad camera system and the design looks very different and visually better compared to the predecessor. It will be available in two colours- Volcanic Black and Emerald Green. But, we hope the device lives up to the hype in terms of delivering an improved photography experience.

OnePlus 10 series: What we know so far

Besides the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also expected to bring a regular OnePlus 10 model.

The top-end OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an IP68 rating.

The device is expected to come in --8GB and 12GB-- RAM options with storage starting at 128GB.

The new OnePlus 10 series will have a Hasselblad camera system with triple sensors- 50MP + 48MP + 8MP -- with LED flash. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 125W Warp Charger tech.

Both the premium OnePlus 10 Pro and regular OnePlus 10 are said to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but the latter will come in watered-down specifications in terms of display, battery capacity, and camera.

