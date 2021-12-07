OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get Android 12-based OxygenOS update

  • Dec 07 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 11:54 ist

After weeks of beta testing, OnePlus has begun rolling out Android 12-based OxygenOS to its premium phones OnePlus 9, 9 Pro in select regions including India.

The new OxygenOS 12 comes in 4.3GB in size and since it is being deployed in phases, it will take some time to reach all corners of the world.

Android 12 brings several new features including material design changes including personalised interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

The major noticeable change is the material design, where-in the phone's interface automatically blends with whatever wallpaper is chosen by the users. Even the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets, and other aspects of the phone change to matching colors.


OnePlus 9 Pro series. Credit: OnePlus

Also, performance-wise, it will improve the device in terms of faster app loading and responding quickly to touch inputs.

Another noteworthy improvement coming in the new Android 12 is the Privacy Dashboard. It offers a single view into the permissions settings as well as what data is being accessed, how often, and by which apps. It also lets users easily revoke app permissions right from the dashboard.

Read more | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about Google's new major OS update

Here's how to install Android 12-based OxygenOS on your OnePlus 9, 9 Pro:
Go to Settings >> About Phone >> Software update >> check for new update

