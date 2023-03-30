OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to come with 108MP camera

OnePlus earlier in the week announced that the company will bring the new generation OnePlus Nord CE Lite series to India next month.

Now, in a bid to build curiosity around the event, OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite will boast a 108MP camera sensor, a first for any OnePlus to date.

It promises to capture the best quality pictures in the sunlight and also, supports 3X zoom with loss-less quality. The company is emphasizing on OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be a photography-centric phone.



OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to come with big upgrades in camera hardware. Credit: OnePlus



Other notable features coming in the new phone include a massive 5,000mAh battery with a SuperVOOC 67W charger. With just half an hour of charging, it can assure a full day’s battery life under normal usage.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite also comes with a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, which assures buttery smooth browsing experience. Also, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octave-core chipset and 8GB RAM with support for expandable virtual physical memory, promising faster app loading, and improved user experience.

Besides Nord CE 3 Lite, the company has confirmed to bring new Nord Buds 2. It is said to come with a 12.4mm dual driver. With a larger diaphragm, the earbuds will be able to deliver sound clearer and heavier.

It also boasts BassWave algorithm that can dynamically enhance the sound for a balanced listening experience.

Both the new devices are slated to be unveiled not just in India, but also in select global regions on April 4.

