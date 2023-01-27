OnePlus Pad teased ahead of Cloud 11 event

Though OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 in China, the company is leaving no stone unturned to make the global Cloud 11 product event, scheduled in New Delhi on February 7, grab maximum attention.

The series of teasers released by OnePlus in the last couple of weeks shows it has many surprises to unpack during the upcoming Cloud 11. After confirming to launch of the brand new Q2 Pro UHD smart TV along with OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, and the Bud Pro 2, the company has now hinted that we may finally see the long-rumored OnePlus Android tablet in New Delhi next week.

In the latest OnePlus India teaser, the company has given a sneak peek at the OnePlus Pad. It is placed under the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 case with buds.

OnePlus Pad will have uniform thin bezels around the edges of the display. Also, it may come with a metal frame and fingerprint sensor-cum-power button. Also, as you can see in the top cover photo, it will have a lone camera at the back with the trademark OnePlus logo at the center.



OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 on the OnePlus Pad. Credit: OnePlus India



As per reports, OnePlus Pad is said to feature a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass shield, and inside, it may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (not 888/8 Gen 1/2 series), 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and may feature a big battery ( probably in the range of 8,000mAh-10,000mAh capacity).

For price details, we just have to wait till the launch day. It should be noted that though OnePlus has confirmed to showcase the company's first Keyboard, it will available little later in the year.

