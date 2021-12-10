OnePlus working Android tablet OnePlus Pad

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, earlier in the month confirmed that the company will launch the new premium OnePlus 10 series with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in early 2022.

It is speculated to be unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5. Now, a new report has emerged that the company, which also makes smart TVs, earphones, smartwatches, and related accessories, is also working on a new category of product.

OnePlus is developing an Android tablet dubbed as OnePlus Pad, reported 91Mobiles.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, people and children had to rely on personal devices to continue with the work and study online, respectively. During the lockdown period, besides the laptop, tablets have emerged as the go-to gadget for e-learning and to enjoy good TV series/movies on the big screen.

In the tablet segment, only Apple and Samsung are the most established companies with a lion's share of the market. Some players such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and others took note of the demand in the global market, and are planning to expand the availability of tablets beyond China. One of the focus regions is India.

We expect OnePlus, which has invested several thousand crores in India for R&D and stores (online and retail partnerships), will most likely bring the OnePlus Pad here.

If 91Mobiles' report is to be believed, OnePlus has plans to bring the OnePlus Pad in India, but won't be launched during the OnePlus 10 series in January.



It is expected to be unveiled a little later but within the first half of 2022. It has plans to offer multiple storage options in China, but only one variant in India.

