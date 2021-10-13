Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event next week

It looks like next week is going to be very hectic for reporters covering technology. After Apple and Google announced to host back-to-back hardware events on October 18 and 19, respectively, Samsung has now joined the race to host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 part 2 the next day.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 is slated to start at 7:00 am PT (7:30 pm IST) on October 20. It has not given any clear sign on what new products will be announced on coming Wednesday.

It is widely reported that the South Korean consumer electronics major would reveal customisation service to its loyal premium device owners.

"Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology," reads the Samsung press note.

It is expected to be similar to Apple in terms of how it offers personalized engraving on iPads, Pencil, AirTags and other accessories on its official online store. Even Motorola used to do the same but better than anyone. It used to have a whole lot of colourful back panel options for its Moto X series.

Also, we might also see Samsung unveil Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), which will succeed the popular S20 FE series.

The new Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU (with 5G)/ Exynos chipset (4G), a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, triple camera module- 32MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto lens-- with LED flash on the back, and a 32MP front camera.

