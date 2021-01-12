Samsung unveils 5nm class Exynos 2100 SoC for flagship mobiles

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (January 12) unveiled the company's most powerful chipset Exynos 2100, which is slated to come with the upcoming Galaxy S21 series flagship mobile later this week.

Samsung's Exynos 2100 series is a new-age 5nm class of System-on-Chip (SoC) with a 5G-integrated mobile processor built on the most advanced extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.

Exynos 2100-based phones will consume 20-percent lower power and deliver 10-percent higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor.

The new Samsung SoC also offers improved cache memory utilization and a stronger scheduler. The octa-core CPU comes in an improved tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm Cortex-X1 core that can offer up to peak CPU speed of 2.9GHz, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores, and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores delivering more than 30-percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor.

Exynos 2100 comes integrated with The Arm Mali-G78 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). It supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL, promises to deliver enhanced graphic performance by more than 40-percent. Rest assured the phone will be able to offer seamless graphics, immersive visual experience in gaming, and AR/VR or MR(Mixed Reality) operations.

Furthermore, Exynos comes with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It is a newly-designed tri-core NPU architecture. It can enable the phone to intuitively minimize unnecessary operations for high effective utilization and support for feature-map and weight compression. Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation, Samsung noted.



Samsung Exynos 2100 comes with a tri-core NPU architecture. Credit: Samsung



Also, Exynos 2100 comes with a new Image Signal Processor (ISP) to boost the photography experience on phone. It will enable camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels (Mp). "It can connect up to six individual sensors and is able to process four concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences. With a multi-camera and frame processor (MCFP), the ISP can combine feeds from multiple cameras to improve zoom performance, enhance image quality for ultra-wide shots, and more. With AI acceleration, the ISP offers a content-aware feature that quickly and seamlessly recognizes scenes, faces, and objects and optimally adjusts the camera settings to capture the image with fuller detail," the company said.

Yes, Samsung Exynos will have a 5G modem. It supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums from 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, and 4G LTE, for strong network coverage and reliability

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is slated to make the global debut on January 14 at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. It will be an online-only programme and is scheduled to go live on Samsung.com from 10 am EST (08:30 pm IST) onwards. Like the previous year, Samsung may bring three Galaxy S variants--Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

