September 2022: Top smartphones coming this month

Last month we saw the launch of premium foldable phones from the house of Samsung and the OnePlus 10T from OnePlus. Also, budget and mid-range phones-- Realme 9i 5G, and Vivo V25 Pro made it to stores in India.

This month, which is colloquially called Techtember by technology enthusiasts, will see new hardware from Apple, Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and others.

Poco M5 series

Poco M5 is scheduled to launch on September 5. It is said to come with a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core CPU, a triple camera on the back, a selfie camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with support Type-C-based 33W charger.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The new phone will succeed the popular Redmi 10 series and is slated to launch on September 6. It is said to come with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset backed by Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, dual camera on the back, a selfie camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C-based 18W charger.

Apple iPhone 14 series

Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 14 series models later this month during the 'Far out' event at Apple HQ on September 7. It will be streamed live online.

Unlike the previous two years, there won't be a 'mini' version. There have been reports of low sales among the four models. So, Apple is reportedly bringing bigger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen. The other three will be— iPhone 14(6.1–inch), 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

The iPhone Pro models are said to come with an upgraded camera along with a new pill display panel with a reduced notch design. Also, they will come with an enhanced OLED-based screen with support for the Always-on-display feature, and also the device will support 45W charging speed.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have dual cameras and a normal notch design as seen in the previous generation.

All four iPhones will be offering longer battery life compared to the previous generation models.

There are sketchy rumours Apple, in a bid to overcome chipset supply crunch, may use the older A15 Bionic for regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, and a new silicon A16 Bionic for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Besides new iPhones, Apple is likely to announce not one but two Watch series 8 series — one standard Watch series 8 and a top-end Watch Series 8 Pro. The latter will have a titanium case and the former will have an aluminium case. The Pro model will have longer battery life.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 series

Lenovo-owned Motorola is hosting a hardware event next week on September 8. It is expected to unveil a new line of Moto Edge 30 series. The premium phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, Android 12 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gene 1 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast charger support.

The USP of the upcoming Motorola phone is its photography hardware-- main 200MP (f/2.0, wide-angle, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 50MP ultrawide-angle (f/2.2, 117-degree, AutoFocus) and 12MP telephoto ( 2X optical zoom) with LED flash. And, on the front, it features 60MP selfie camera.

Asus ROG Phone 6D series

After launching Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered ROG 6 and 6 Pro, Asus is planning to bring a new line ROG 6D series on September 19. They will be offered in two variants-- ROG 6D and ROG 6D Ultimate. They are said to resemble the standard ROG 6 and 6 Pro, respectively.

However, they come with different chipsets. As per the latest teaser, Asus ROG 6D Ultimate will come with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. . But, they will be marketed as gaming-centric premium phones.

As of now, there are no other details. We just have to wait a few weeks to know what Asus has in store for the fans.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.