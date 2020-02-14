Smartphones prices have declined in India says study

The average selling price of smartphones in India has declined by 16 % during 2009-2018, says a study report.

The fall in prices can be attributed to the adoption of open source operating system (OS) by mobile phone producers, said KPMG and ICEA ( Indian Cellular and Electronics Association) report.

"Indian consumer is getting more choices with more smartphone models available across price ranges with the retail price of the entry-level smartphone has fallen from Rs 12,000 in 2009 to Rs 1,400 in 2018," said the report.

"The average selling price (ASP) of smartphones has reduced by 16 per cent to reach Rs 11,800 during the same period," the report said.

The open OS mobile operating system has expanded the market size of smartphones in India by reducing barriers said the report.

In open source OS, the source code is free to download and is customisable and users can legally modify, re-distribute and re-invent it.

In the country, the sale of smartphones also increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18.

"The societal impact of this robust (open OS) ecosystem has led to a growing number of entrepreneurs and start-ups in India," Pankaj Mohindroo Chairman ICEA said.