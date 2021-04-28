Telegram Messenger app gets Payments feature

Telegram has released a new update bringing a slew of new value-added features to its messenger app.

In the latest update, the company will now allow merchants/ business owners to accept credit card payments in any private chats with users, Groups, and Channels through 8 different integrated third-party payment providers.

Telegram's partner payment firms include-- Stripe, Yandex. Money, Sberbank, Tranzzo, Payme, CLICK, LiqPay, ECOMMPAY. This payment feature is currently available in 200 different countries including India.

Telegram promises all the transactions including the bot-generated invoices of the purchase are fully protected. It says payment transaction details will not be stored or tracked and the company does not charge any commission.

It should be noted that WhatsApp in the recent revised terms and conditions does exactly the opposite. It plans to store and share the payment and other transaction details exchanged between the user and the enterprise owner with the parent firm Facebook and others.

Coming back to Telegram.

In the previous update, Telegram had introduced a Voice chat room and now, it is bringing a new option that allows admins to schedule voice chat sessions for a particular date and time.

On Android, tap ⋮ > >Start Voice chat >> Schedule Voice Chat.

On iOS, tap the Voice Chat button and select Schedule Voice Chat.



Group admins can now schedule voice chatroom sessions on Telegram Messenger app. Credit: Telegram



Other notable features include 'Pinch to Zoom', which allows users to directly zoom a picture from the chat, they don’t need to click on the same and wait till it gets open with the media viewer.

Also, users can now easily rewind or fast-forward the videos playing on their iOS and Android devices.

On iOS, u press and hold the + or - 15s buttons to fast-forward and rewind.

On Android press and hold on the right or left side of the screen to do the same, and double-tap to jump 10 seconds in either direction.

Furthermore, the company says that the new update will make the Android Telegram version work smoother and more dynamic with the new animations when opening the side menu or swiping back to the chat list from a chat.

Also, the Telegram web app version will now support animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more.

