WhatsApp to bid adieu to old devices from Dec 31, 2019

WhatsApp has recently announced that the messaging app will stop working in old devices, a move that means millions of users will not be able to use it.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has confirmed that this will be implemented from December 31, 2019.

The decision was announced in the FAQ section of WhatsApp. The devices that will support WhatsApp are:

Android running OS 4.0.3+

iPhone running iOS 9+

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

It also mentioned names of the operating systems on which one can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, a person will be able to continue using WhatsApp on:

Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020

iOS 8 and older until February 1, 2020

Whatsapp further added in the announcement that the app cannot be used on phones that have Windows operating systems after December 31, 2019, and it may not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.