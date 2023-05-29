You can now finally play Battlegrounds Mobile India game on phones

As promised, Krafton on Monday (May 29) relaunched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the subcontinent.

The popular battle royale is now available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

It should be noted that the Indian government has provisionally allowed Krafton to run BGMI in India for three months, and the company will be under the observation of Indian regulatory agencies.

The company has fully complied with the government's order to relocate servers to India to store local user data and ensure it introduces features to control gaming addiction. The latter was one of the main issues among parents and elected representatives (MLAs and MPs).

Prior to the BGMI ban in July 2022, there were many PILs at the courts to ban the game, as college youths and kids had become addicted to it and even indulged in delinquencies. There were several reports of children stealing parents' debit/credit cards to splurge on in-app purchases on BGMI.

Even more concerning was that several young adults killed their parents as the latter objected to playing games.

Read more | Gaming addiction in kids turning lethal

Taking cognizance of gaming addiction cases and local server relocation issues, the government banned several similar battle royale games along with BGMI in mid-2022.

Now, BGMI is back in India. If Krafton manages to comply with all conditions of the government and introduce features to control addiction among gamers, it will be allowed to run BGMI for a longer period in India.

Already, Krafton has made it mandatory for players under 18 should get their parents' consent to play the game (via in-game verification process) and also pre-set daily in-app purchase limit, and the playing time is limited to a maximum of three hours per day. And for adults, it is capped at six hours a day.

Must read | Here's what Indian IT minister has to say on BGMI's return

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.