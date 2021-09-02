Tesla's Musk says 2021 has been year of 'super crazy' supply chain shortages

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday 2021 has been the year of "super crazy supply chain shortages" and pointed to potential delays in shipments.
"2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn't matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship," Musk tweeted.
Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023.
The Roadster was originally to be launched in 2020.
A prolonged global chip shortage has caught major automakers, including Ford Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen, off guard, forcing many to idle or curtail production.
