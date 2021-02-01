JUST IN
Aatmanirbhar packages accelerated structural reform: FM

Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms: FM

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:08 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totaling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first-ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of the Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

The finance minister also said India has two COVID-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. 

