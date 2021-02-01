BUDGET 2021
'Increase in capital spending has exceeded hopes'

Budget 2021 | Increase in capital spending has exceeded hopes, says Ratings, ICRA President

The increase in health spending, especially towards the vaccine, will be a shot in the arm for the economy and economic agents, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Feb 01 2021
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:59 ist
Credit: Ratings, ICRA Limited

By Ramnath Krishnan,

The Union Budget provided a refreshing re-orientation towards the critical sectors of health and infrastructure.

The increase in health spending, especially towards the vaccine, will be a shot in the arm for the economy and economic agents, helping them regain the confidence to get their lives and livelihoods back on track.

The increase in capital spending has exceeded our hopes and expectations and should create a virtuous cycle of job creation, augmented incomes, and consumption.

(The author is President at Ratings, ICRA Limited)

