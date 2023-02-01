Budget 2023: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth straight budget at a time when the economy is slowing due to global headwinds and specific sectors need attention.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the Covid-19 pandemic amid global geopolitical developments. The priority for the Budget is to maintain reasonably high but stable growth in the medium term.

Also Read | Budget to target growth, smaller fiscal gap amid Adani woes

When and where to watch the Union Budget 2023 live?

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha today at 11 am. The session will be telecast live on TV channels, PIB's social channels and on broadcasted on Doordarshan.

Click on the play button below to watch the speech:



Get live updates of Union Budget 2023 here

Besides, you can catch the latest updates, insights and more from Union Budget 2023 with DH's live coverage.

You can also track how the market is reacting today by following our blog here.