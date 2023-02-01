Budget to encourage agri-startups by youngsters: FM

The FM added that the budget will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 12:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

While presenting the Budget 2023-24 before the Parliament, the minister said, "Digital public infrastructure of agriculture to be built as open source, opened standard, interoperable public good".

She further said that the budget will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and help improve access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry and start up.

 

Agriculture
Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
start-ups

