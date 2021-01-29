Economic Survey 2021: Full text of the document

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha.

In the Economic Survey, which charts out the course of India's recovery, the government pegged the country's fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of GDP in the financial year ending in March.

"In order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, the government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance," the report said, adding the growth recovery would facilitate buoyant revenue collections in the medium term and enable a sustainable fiscal path.

The survey, which comes just ahead of the Union Budget 2021 for the new fiscal year, also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery.

Track live updates of Economic Survey here

For the 2021-22 financial year, the Economic Survey has projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11 per cent.

Find below the full text of Economic Survey 2021:

Economic Survey 2021 Volume 1

Economic Survey 2021 Volume 2: