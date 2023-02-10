Union Budget 2023: A look at what it has to offer to three poll-bound states

The Union Budget 2023 is the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the Parliamentary polls next year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made conscious efforts to ensure that the interests of poll-bound states have not been compromised with.

As many as three states are going to polls this month. They are the northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. While Tripura will vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya will vote on February 27.

These three states have a sizeable chunk of tribal and scheduled caste populations.

Tripura alone has more than 30 per cent tribal population (Scheduled Tribes or STs). Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland, over 85 per cent of the population is comprised of tribals. So, the finance minister appears to have meticulously calibrated her moves to accommodate the expansive tribal populations poll-bound states.

Scheme to improve vulnerable tribes’ socio-economic conditions – PM-PVTG:

In this year's Budget, the Pradhan Mantri PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission was unveiled to improve vulnerable tribes' socio-economic conditions. “PM-PVTG development missions are being launched to improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups,” the finance minister had announced in the Budget.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for this scheme.

Recruitment of 38,800 teachers for existing 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools:

Sitharaman also announced there would be recruitment of 38,800 teachers and staff for the existing 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools. These schools are meant for tribal students.

Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Scheme:

This scheme is meant to help artisans who hail from the SC, ST and OBC communities to increase their earning capacity.

Others:

Apart from the three aforementioned initiatives, Sitharaman also announced schemes like Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, which gives financial assistance to STs, and the Venture Capital Fund for ST entrepreneurs.

The Budget has also allocated funds to improve air connectivity in the region. This includes 50 additional airports in the Northeast among other things.