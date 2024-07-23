Union Budget 2024 | FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture, announces measures to boost sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, announcing a slew of measures for boosting the agricultural sector, in addition to other announcements.
Overall, the FM said that Rs 1.52 lakh crore would be allocated for agriculture and associated sectors.
Here's what the FM said about measures being taken to boost the agriculture and allied sectors:
Focus on natural farming: One crore farmers will be introduced to natural farming practices over the next two years.
Increased vegetable production: Large-scale vegetable production clusters will be established to improve overall output.
Digital agriculture infrastructure: The government will collaborate with states to develop a digital public infrastructure specifically for the agriculture sector.
National Cooperation Policy: A National Cooperation Policy will be introduced to promote the overall development of the cooperative sector.
Strengthening pulses production: The government will take steps to strengthen the production, storage, and marketing of pulses.
Rural economic growth: Fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and creating employment opportunities will be a key policy focus.
Shrimp farming support: The government will provide financial aid for shrimp farming and marketing activities.
