Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

WTO accepts India, Taipei's request to defer ICT import duty dispute ruling until April 2025

The dispute body had earlier agreed to five previous such requests from India and Chinese Taipei to delay consideration of the reports.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 17:05 IST
IndiaWTOTaipeiImport dutyICTWorld Trade Organisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us