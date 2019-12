With cold wave sweeping through North India, Chandigarh is now colder than Shimla. The only difference is that Shimla, which is about 120-km uphill drive from Chandigarh, has been experiencing snowfall while Chandigarh is braving extreme cold winds and dense fog.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 11.3 degrees centigrade while Shimla experienced 14.9-degree centigrade. However, the minimum temperature in Shimla is way low.