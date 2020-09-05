Bangalore University to hold special exams for foreign students

Bangalore University has decided to hold a special exam for those missing the regular exams scheduled in September. The decision has been taken specifically in the interest of international students pursuing various courses who had gone home due to the pandemic and are unable to return to take the final exams.

Details provided by the varsity reveals that nearly 700 students are from countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and countries of the Middle East.

“Many international students have communicated to their respective colleges about the inconveniences of attending the scheduled final-year/semester examinations due to lack of flight services. Considering this, we have taken a decision to conduct another round of exams in December,” said Prof KR Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, BU.

The varsity is also issuing letters to the students through their colleges to get their visas extended. “Following requests from students, we are even issuing letters to embassies requesting extension of the visa period following the scheduled examinations,” the VC said.

“Students missing the September exams need not worry. We are providing them another opportunity in December. But this is mainly for international students. Local students will be given permission only if they have a genuine reason,” he added.

The principal of one of the private unaided colleges affiliated to BU said they had 20 international students, most of whom conveyed that they cannot fly now. “The varsity’s decision in the students’ interest is appreciable,” the principal said.

Safety kits ready

As the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams get closer, the university and the affiliated colleges identified as exam centres are getting ready with PPE kits, face shields, sanitisers, and hand wash. “We have already purchased enough safety material for the smooth conduct of the exams,” said the principal of a college serving as an exam centre. “We even procured PPE kits for emergencies, in case students test positive for Covid-19.”

BoX

Dates to remember

~ Sept 12: Exams for final-year UG courses

~ Sept 23: Exams for final-year PG courses

~ Sept 12 to 23: Physical contact classes for final-year PG students

(Sept 1: Online classes commenced for incoming second-year PG, and incoming 2nd and 3rd year UG students)