BBMP collects Rs 67 lakh in fines for not wearing masks

Umesh R Yadav
  • Jul 04 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 01:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Ever since the lockdown rules were relaxed, the BBMP, police, and health officials have fined 33,540 people for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

They have also booked cases against 118 commercial establishments for not maintaining social distancing, besides penalising a few bars and restaurants for serving liquor inside their premises and collected Rs 67 lakh in fines.

Marshals and health inspectors jointly conducted the drive against people flouting safety norms enforced in the wake of the Covid pandemic. They collected Rs 67.04 lakh as penalty from 31,740 people for not wearing masks and 1,800 for not maintaining social distancing. 

