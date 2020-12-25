Bengaluru church dedicates Christmas to Covid-19 warriors

With an aim to raise people’s spirits this festive season amid a worsening pandemic, the Bangalore East Mar Thoma Church in association with its youth wing is observing Christmas based on the theme of ‘Hope in the midst of Covid-19’.

Volunteers of the youth wing, Bangalore East Mar Thoma Yuvajana Sakhyam, created a crib on the church premises at Dodda Banaswadi Main Road in keeping with this theme.

“Ever since the outbreak of the epidemic, the only functioning spaces are hospitals and police stations. Almost everything else was closed due to the pandemic.

The birth of a baby is taking place in the hospital, sending out hope. But there are no angels, wise men and shepherds. Their places are taken over by nurses assisting the birth of the child, doctors serving in isolation wards and police maintaining law and order,” a volunteer explained.

Accordingly, the crib is seen as a tribute to the frontline workers who put their life on the line while serving the people, besides honouring the spirit of resilience with which people look to overcome the pandemic and look forward to the new year with hope.