Bengaluru Covid deaths in 2 digits after 15 days

In a sign of a dip in the number of people severely affected by Covid, Bengaluru saw 94 deaths on Saturday after reporting fatalities in three digits for 15 days. It was on April 30 that Bengaluru saw 93 deaths.

Bengaluru is witnessing a steady decline in the number of daily cases with 13,402 new infections on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 41,664 fresh cases and 349 fatalities. The caseload now stands at 21,71,931 and the toll at 21,434

However, the state breached the six-lakh mark in its active case load on Saturday. The state recorded over 41,000 new infections in a single day for the second consecutive day, after logging less than 40,000 fresh cases for four straight days before that.

On Friday, the state had reported 41,779 new cases, 35,297 on Thursday, 39,998 and 39,305 on Wednesday and Monday respectively.

Currently the active tally in the state stands at 6,05,494. Meanwhile, 34,425 discharges took the recovery total to 15,44,982. The positivity rate in the state is 35.20 per cent and the case fatality rate is 0.83 per cent.

Despite the clamour for more testing, the state tested a mere 1,18,345 samples on Saturday.