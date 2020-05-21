Away during lockdown, man returns to find home burgled

Trapped in his native village in Tumakuru during the lockdown, a 28-year-old private firm employee returned to his Bengaluru home after two months and found that miscreants had burgled all the valuables.

Prathap Kumar, a resident of Anjanapura near Nice Road, stated in his complaint that he visited Motihalli village near Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district, on March 24 to celebrate Ugadi. As the lockdown was in force and he was not asked to work, Kumar stayed back.

When Kumar returned to his home in Bengaluru around 4 pm on May 16, he noticed his scooter parked in the house premises missing. The front door was ajar and when Kumar stepped in, he found the house virtually empty.

Criminals who had broken into the house had taken every valuable, right from gold and silver articles to the television set and tablet PC. They had also ridden away his scooter with the documents he had kept inside the house.

An investigating officer from the Talaghattapura police station said they have taken up a case of burglary and are making efforts to nab the criminals. The police suspect that the burglary had taken place in the first week of April.