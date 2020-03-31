Bengaluru cop suspended for issuing passes to workers

A police head constable has been suspended for issuing curfew passes to 25 migrant workers from Rajasthan to help them leave Bengaluru during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Veerabhadrappa, posted at the Sarjapur police station, allegedly issued the passes to two Tempo Travellers having registration numbers KA 41/A 4723 and KA 05/AE 7343 on March 27. The passes were valid until March 31. The Tempo Travellers were carrying the workers to their hometowns in Rajasthan. But police in the northern state stopped the vehicles at their border and contacted the Bengaluru cops for confirmation.

An inquiry showed that the passes were obtained by a man named Phookraj and signed by Veerabhadrappa. The top brass felt the incident showed the entire police force in poor light and violating government orders. Accordingly, Ravi D Channanavar, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, has suspended Veerabhadrappa until further orders. The head constable's reporting officer, sub-inspector Harish V, faces departmental inquiry and has been asked to give an explanation.

The central government has made it clear that curfew passes should be issued only to people engaged in essential services.