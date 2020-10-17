Bengaluru: Drugs on the way to Australia seized at KIA

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport seized nearly 2 kilograms of drugs by intercepting a package on Thursday.

Officials said they acted on information that a package to Australia contained Ephedrine. It contained a gas stove. But a scrutiny revealed drugs tucked inside. Officials broke the stove open to recover the drugs.

Officials said they had sourced the details of the exporter and were tracing the drug peddler. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 75 lakh.

Ephedrine is used to prevent low blood pressure during spinal anesthesia and to treat patients with respiratory disorders. Consuming the drug without a proper prescription is illegal. Officials said importing the drug to Australia without a permit is also illegal.