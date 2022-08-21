Bengaluru man kills 11-year-old girl who accused him of molestation, ends life

Man kills self and minor who accused him of molestation

Police sources said Nandkishore had misbehaved with the girl, a class 5 student, and she had reported the matter to her father

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2022, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 03:40 ist

A 55-year-old man killed himself after fatally stabbing a colleague's 11-year-old daughter who had accused him of misbehaviour, police said. 

The horrific incident was reported from the staff quarters of Jindal Steel Factory near Madanayakanahalli on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday. Police have taken up separate cases of murder and suicide, and sent the bodies for post-mortem. 

Haryana native Nandkishore worked at Jindal Steel Factory and lived in the staff quarters with his wife and two children. The girl's father works in the same factory and the family lives in the same quarters. 

Police sources said Nandkishore had misbehaved with the girl, a class 5 student, and she had reported the matter to her father. The father confronted Nandkishore. The two had a big fight and Nandkishore assaulted him. 

The girl's father escalated the matter and complained to the management. Taking the matter seriously, the management issued him a notice, asking him to vacate the quarters. Nandkishore sought a month to leave. 

He tried to rent a house near the factory but didn't get any and he ran out of time. He vowed to teach the girl a lesson and left home on Sunday morning with a knife in hand. He found her playing nearby and viciously stabbed her before turning the knife on himself. The girl died on the spot and he died later in a hospital, police said. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
Karnataka
Molestation

