Bengaluru man who 'posed as BJP MLA to get KSRTC transfers done' held

The con artist who posed as a BJP MLA and called up KSRTC bosses recommending transfers has been arrested.

Police arrested 28-year-old Puneeth Kumar of Agasanapura in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district on Saturday evening.

He worked as a casual labourer in mechanical department of KSRTC’s Mysuru depot.

Srinivas R Gowda, DCP (Central), confirmed the arrest by a team led by Wilson Garden inspector A Raju. Kumar is accused of impersonating L Nagendra, MLA of Chamaraja constituency in Mysuru, to recommend staff transfers.

While speaking to KSRTC employees, Kumar claimed to be “close” to KSRTC bosses and politicians.

He gathered information about staff seeking transfers and promised to get their work done for a fee.

To get the “work” done, Kumar would call up and message KSRTC bosses by introducing himself as Nagendra. “This proves politicians’ involvement in transfers in all departments,” a senior police officer said.

On October 28, Kumar called up managing director of KSRTC and recommended transfer of Balaraj, driver-cum-conductor, from Mandya depot to Malavalli depot.

The KSRTC’s Mandya divisional controller cross-checked with the MLA to ascertain if he had indeed made the call. The legislator is said to have denied making calls.

Shivaprakash H B, security and vigilance officer, KSRTC central office, filed a complaint at Wilson Garden police station.

Police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to cheating by impersonation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

According to Shivaprakash, Kumar had also called KSRTC’s director (security and vigilance) and asked him to transfer at least four staffers. They were Manjunath Karadigudda, KSRTC constable, Davangere division; Shashi Kumar N, junior assistant, Puttur division; Gopala Gowda B C, conductor-cum-driver, central division, Bengaluru; Ashok M E, driver from Mangaluru division.

“We will present Puneeth before the magistrate and request his custody for investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Puneeth had bought a SIM to make only fraud calls. On Truecaller, he saved his name as Nagendra to make officials believe he was indeed the MLA.