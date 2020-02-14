Customer cheats Amazon of Rs 1.5L

A customer allegedly cheated Amazon to the tune of Rs 1.56 lakh by returning fake goods and claiming refunds over a month.

Tarun Verma, a representative of Amazon Transportation Services, stated in a police complaint that Clifford Navis J, a resident of Ramaiah Layout, had ordered wristwatches, electronic goods, jeans and other items from Amazon on different dates. After receiving the order, he allegedly replaced the original items with random things and asked for a refund. The company processed his refund claims. But an enquiry later found out the truth.

KG Halli police have taken up a case of cheating and are investigating it.