Female KSRTC bus conductor assaults passengers

A seemingly ordinary bus journey turned into a nightmare for a passenger and her daughter after they were allegedly assaulted by a woman conductor on board a KSRTC bus.

What should have been a routine trip turned into a harrowing experience when the conductor reportedly lashed out over a minor issue regarding tendering change.

Pushpalatha P K, a 30-year-old homemaker from Kurubarahalli in JC Nagar, has filed a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police, alleging that the woman conductor assaulted her and her 10-year-old daughter.

Pushpalatha, her daughter, and grandmother had travelled to Pagade Kallahalli in Mandya district and were returning to Bengaluru on April 23 on a KSRTC bus bearing registration number KA-13-F-2016.

Pushpalatha paid Rs 500 to the conductor, Mamatha, for a total fare of Rs 218 and received Rs 200 as change. Mamatha wrote Rs 82 behind the ticket and asked her to collect the change while getting down at the BHEL stop.

When the bus reached the Kavika Layout flyover on Mysuru Road around 12.15 am, Pushpalatha requested Mamatha for the change, but the conductor reportedly scolded her and this resulted in a heated argument.

She allegedly beat Pushpalatha, punched her in the face, and also beat her daughter when she tried to intervene. The driver, Umesh, did not stop the vehicle at the BHEL stop, and Pushpalatha had to request him to stop after 500 metres. Umesh allegedly pushed them out of the bus.

The duo sought medical treatment at KC General Hospital and filed a Medico Legal Case (MLC) report and a police complaint. Byatarayanapura police have booked Mamatha and Umesh.