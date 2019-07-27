Friend abducts teen to Madikeri, rapes her

A 19-year-old college student has alleged that a family friend drove her to Madikeri, saying her mother was hospitalised, locked her up in a house and raped her.

The girl said in her police complaint that she is a student at a private college in Yelahanka and got acquainted with the accused Harsha during a family trip to Dharmasthala a few months ago. Harsha called and messaged her frequently.

When the girl was going to college at 8 am on June 17, Harsha came in a car and told her that her mother was hospitalised. Despite the girl saying she would take a bus, he forced her into the car and drove to a village in Madikeri where he locked her up in a house. Harsha then forced the girl to marry him and raped her.

Despite repeated requests to drop her back home, Harsha did not relent. He called his mother Sandya in an attempt to convince her for marriage. But the girl insisted she wanted to go home, giving no other option but to drive her back.

The girl reported the ordeal to her family members, who asked her to file a case on July 24 against Harsha and his mother. Hebbal police have booked Harsha and his mother for abduction, sexual assault, criminal intimidation among other sections.

Police sources hinted that it was a case of elopement that went awry when the girl’s parents came to know about it and convinced her to charge the boy and his mother.