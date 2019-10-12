Gang nabbed for stealing vehicle generators

Police have nabbed a gang that was allegedly stealing generator vehicles to avoid detection by law enforcement officers.

The Byatarayanapura police said Tousif Pasha (28), and Surendra Kumar (30), both from Kengeri, would steal generator vehicles from parking lots, separate the generator from the vehicle and sell them separately in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The gang allegedly targeted generator vehicles, presuming that police would not stop them for document verification.

Tousif, a vehicle mechanic, became friends with Surendra as both lived in the same locality, police said.