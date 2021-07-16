Heartbreak drives Bengaluru man to vandalise 7 cars

A 26-year-old man who vandalised around seven cars parked on the roadside in the residential area on Thursday midnight has been arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police within a few hours. According to the police, the accused was heartbroken over a failed relationship and in a fit of rage damaged the cars.

The arrested has been identified as Satish, a resident of JC Nagar in Kurubarahalli. According to police, the incident happened between 1.30 am to 1.45 am on Pipeline Road in Kurubarahalli.

Satish working as a carpenter was in love with a woman native of Tamil Nadu, staying near his neighbourhood. After some problems emerged, the woman decided to break up with him. Though Satish made repeated attempts to win her love, she didn't accept him. Dejected over the developments, an intoxicated Satish on Thursday night carried a log to Pipeline road and vandalised the cars parked on both sides of the road. Five cars were parked in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits and two cars were parked in Mahalakshmi Layout police station jurisdiction.

Residents who came out of the house on hearing the noise of vandalisation alerted the police. The Basaveshwaranagar police swung into action collected details about the suspect and nabbed him by Friday early morning. Both the stations have registered cases against him and are investigating.

Check out DH's latest videos: