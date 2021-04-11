International diver Shilpa Balaraju allegedly dies by suicide

40-year-old international competitive diver Shilpa Balaraju, has allegedly died by suicide in her residence in Jayanagar, 5th Block on Friday night.

She was an Ekalavya awardee, Asian medalist, and without a job since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Jayanagar police, the incident came to light late Friday night when her husband who is a choreographer returned home, who found her hanging in the living room.

A note was found in which she has reportedly mentioned the unemployment and ensuing financial problems.

Shilpa was qualified by NIS and had 10 years of work experience. She was last employed by an international school. Recently, Shilpa had reportedly approached the school to be hired again.

She was also under depression after losing her parents a few months ago, police said.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain if there is any foul play in her death. A case of unnatural death has been registered.