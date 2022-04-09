JJ Nagar murder: Bengaluru police commissioner lied, says BJP leader

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's initial statement that the 22-year-old Chandru was killed for not speaking Urdu was the correct version of events, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar claimed Saturday.

Kumar was referring to the JJ Nagar murder case in which Chandru was stabbed by one Shahid.

Also Read | Bengaluru murder: Jnanendra blames Urdu, makes u-turn later

Speaking to mediapersons, Kumar, the BJP general secretary, alleged that the police version of the incident was false. "The locals and the deceased's friend Simon were at the spot. Simon saw Chandru being stabbed. He was stabbed after he said he couldn't speak Urdu. The police commissioner has lied about this," he alleged, demanding an inquiry.

Commenting on the Hindi imposition controversy, Kumar said his party was committed to ensuring prominence to Kannada in Karnataka and Hindi in India. Reacting to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's tweets that the BJP was doing injustice to Kannada by imposing Hindi, the BJP leader said Hindi was the language spoken by crores of people in the country. "In Karnataka, Kannda gets prominence. When it comes to India, Hindi gets prominence," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: