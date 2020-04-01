Lockdown: Man out to buy cigarettes assaults police

In yet another incident, a 31-year-old man, who ventured out in search of cigarettes, abused and assaulted police who questioned him for stepping out.

On Tuesday, Anuj Moda ventured out of his Indiranagar house in his four-wheeler to get cigarettes. When he did not find it in his area, he went to BTM Layout and then to Koramangala. Around 11.30 am when he was passing Sukhsagar Hotel junction, the police stopped him to check his pass and to know the reason for being out.

However, Moda started abusing the cops. When they went to detain him, he fled from the spot, leaving his car behind.

Following a complaint filed by constables Shivakumar and Shivanand Budaguli of the Koramangala police station, Moda has been booked under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Epidemic Diseases Act. Efforts are on to nab him.