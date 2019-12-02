Man gets cousin kidnapped for Rs 50L, busted in 12 hrs

A man ganged up with two of his friends to kidnap his 13-year-old cousin for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Police acted swiftly to rescue the boy within 12 hours by shooting one of the kidnappers.

Moin, a resident of Banaswadi, allegedly plotted the kidnap to extract money from his uncle who runs a popular restaurant. Moin’s father also ran a restaurant but the business didn’t do well.

As part of the kidnap plan, Moin frequently visited his uncle’s restaurant. He roped in two friends whom he had met at a gym and offered them money. The duo — Mubarak and Ayaz, both from Banaswadi — came on board.

Mubarak and Ayaz went to the boy’s house on Saturday. They waited until the boy’s father left for the restaurant. They then called the boy out, saying they supply groceries to the restaurant and that his father had placed an order but they didn’t know the address. They requested him to accompany them to the restaurant. The boy believed them and got into their car.

The duo abducted him and drove off. They called his father around 8 pm and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. The businessman called the police.

S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), formed three special teams to nab the

kidnappers.

A team led by Banaswadi police inspector Ajay Sarathy swooped down on a place where the duo was suspected to be hiding.

The police officers, who were in plain clothes, acted as the emissaries of the boy’s uncle and delivered the ransom. As the kidnappers were in an auto-rickshaw along with the boy took the money, police confronted them. Mubarak then attacked head constable Renu Nayak with a dagger in bid to escape but the inspector shot him besides nabbing Ayaz and rescuing the boy.

In a chilling revelation, the duo told the police they acted at the behest of Moin and were instructed to kill the boy if the ransom was not paid. The boy’s family was shell-shocked after learning about Moin’s role.