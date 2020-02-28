Med school refuses to return student’s certificates; booked

A 30-year-old medical practitioner approached the court to file a complaint against her institution for not giving her basic education certificates even after completing her MD in radiology course.

Maithri S Patel, resident of Amruthahalli joined a prestigious institute of medical science and research in the year 2016 for three years course and paid nearly Rs 90 lakh and passed with rank but now the institution is asking her to work in the institute for three years or pay money to give her basic certificates which she submitted while taking admissions.

The victim’s father alleged that her daughter was six months pregnant when she joined the course but despite a lot of difficulties, she completed her MD radiology with 9th rank, we paid all fee even in cash demanded by the college but now they are asking to work in their hospital for three years or pay money to give back the certificates.

The Whitefield police have booked the institution under IPC section 420 (cheating), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other sections.